Mild weather over the last few days has raised concerns about the safety of frozen waterways around the city.

"Ice conditions are pretty unstable. We're seeing soft ice, some open water sections, water pooling on ice. Those are all strong indications that we should be staying off the ice right now," said Kevin Tordiffe with Lifesaving Society Manitoba.

Tordiffe said conditions like we have been seeing over the last few days, with periods of melting and freezing, can weaken the ice and make it "rotten," a term used to describe ice that's mixed with water and gaps of air.

"Quality of ice is really important to its strength to hold weight," he said.

"When we have periods of temperatures that fluctuate between freezing and thawing, as well as rain, and even running water like in a river, it can erode and destroy the ice. And it may refreeze but it's never as strong as was originally and that can make for weak, dangerous ice," said Tordiffe.

Tordiffe said if people are venturing out onto the ice it's important to have a plan in place and to take emergency equipment with you. Let people know where you are going and don't go by yourself.

He said the best way to stay safe is to avoid going out on the ice at all.

"Choose other activities, don't go out on the ice when you know that there's a risk, especially when we have no idea how great that risk can be," he said.

"Just about every year, Manitoba has some sort of winter recreation activity that results in a drowning death."

All bodies of water can pose a risk

When it comes to melting snow, Tordiffe said it's not just rivers and lakes that can be dangerous.

"People can have pooling water in their yards, and for kids that are out playing on a warm day, that can be another risk to think of," he said.

The city said that conditions are exceptionally hazardous on all Winnipeg waterways, including the floodway, drainage ditches and culverts, streams, creeks, retention ponds, and rivers.

The Fire Paramedic Service responds to an average of 200 water and ice safety calls each year.