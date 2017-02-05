More than 100 Winnipeg households are taking advantage of a new compost pickup service run by a non-profit organization in the city with a further 100 households on the waiting list, a project manager says.

The Green Action Centre started offering a weekly green waste pickup program in January through its social enterprise, Compost Winnipeg.

For $25 a month, participants get an airtight, five-gallon bucket to fill with compostable items, including raw and cooked food scraps, coffee grounds, tea bags and paper plates and napkins. Once a week, centre staff will swing by to pick up the bucket and replace it with a clean one.

In its first month, the program served 85 homes, and added a further 65 homes to the route starting in February. Project manager Kelly Kuryk said interest exceeded expectations, with an additional 100 households signed up on a waiting list.

"It's pretty exciting. People want to compost," Kuryk said.

"So it's very heartwarming and it's a positive thing."

In December, Kuryk told CBC the program was intended to fill a gap in city services.

City-run pickup hits hurdles

The City of Winnipeg has been mulling curbside compost pickup since 2011.

But plans have hit stumbling blocks, including conversations around fees. Coun. Brian Mayes told CBC in December it could take years to roll out an organic waste collection program.

Kuryk said the people who use the program have told her it's about time a compost pickup got started in the city. Cold winters make composting tough for many citizens, she said.

"The word I'm getting is, 'Oh thank goodness you're doing this, we've been waiting for this to happen, thank you for having this service available.'" she said.

"So it feels very much that Winnipeggers are aware of composting, they want to do it, they just can't always do it themselves for whatever reason."