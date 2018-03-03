A community kitchen in Winnipeg's Inkster neighbourhood is looking to make healthy food accessible to everyone.

NorWest Co-op Community Food Centre, a resource centre for the Inkster neighbourhood, operates on principles rooted in bringing people together and advocating for health through food, community chef, Grant Mitchell said.

They offer drop-in lunches, a community garden and cooking classes meant to engage with people about their health.

"It boils down to people taking control of what they're consuming, and then advocating for how they can do that themselves," Mitchell said.

"Sometimes people don't have access to good food, or [don't have] the know how."

The programs see a variety of people, Mitchell said.

A volunteer delivers food at the NorWest Co-op Community Food Centre (Nadia Kidwai/CBC)

"We have a senior's residence right next door, they pile in first thing. We also get a lot of young families, newcomers, it's really a diverse spectrum of what a community can be, and what this community is," he said.

Figuring out what the kitchen serves each day comes down to budget, Mitchell said, but the frugal nature of doing so means the co-op can be in tune with the community, who has members doing the same thing.

"As good as the vibe is, the fact that we're full highlights a need. There are folks who rely on us. I'm grateful that they're here, I'm grateful that we do this, but it does highlight gaps in a system, where people aren't able to feed themselves correctly," Mitchell said.

"I always say, if we're doing our job we'll be out of work."

NorWest Co-op Community Food Centre, located at 103-61 Tyndall Avenue, is in need of volunteers in their kitchen to work as servers and greeters.