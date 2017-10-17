Community Connections mural project

Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
Sunny
13°C
Thursday
Sunny
19°C
Friday
Sunny
21°C
Saturday
Chance of showers
15°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
13°C
- 'Supposed to be our inquiry': Family member shreds MMIWG commission during testimony
- Wild wind, winter storms prompt weather alerts around Manitoba
- Family of teen who tripped and fell into water tank on Manitoba farm releases statement
- Ojibwe artist works with strangers to create mural at University of Winnipeg
- 50 new nurse positions to be added at St. Boniface Hospital
-
The first Canadian Heroes tribute vehicle in Manitoba officially hits the road
2:18
A former Manitoba soldier has transformed his vehicle into a rolling memorial for two Canadian soldiers who were killed in action in Afghanistan. But he's also hoping it will serve as a beacon of hope for people like him who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
-
Custom bikes make cycling dreams come true
3:38
Freedom Concepts works with therapists and medical professionals to properly design bikes to accommodate the needs of individuals across North America with disabilities.
- Can Iraq and the Kurds set aside their differences to finish off ISIS?
- New mortgage rules will require financial stress test for uninsured borrowers starting in 2018
- Bill Morneau asks to meet with ethics watchdog as controversy swirls
- What you need to know about Quebec's religious neutrality legislation
- Google sister company makes 'bold bet' with new tech-focused neighbourhood 'Sidewalk Toronto'
- Wire-bristle BBQ brush incident reports more than double
- Kids get 'tie and scarf' day as Halloween costumes banned at Winnipeg school
- Missing woman last seen in Winnipeg's South Pointe neighbourhood
- Woman 'relieved' after rare horses auctioned off to farms across Canada, U.S.
- 2 families, 3 missing and murdered Indigenous women; inquiry reveals how tragedy follows tragedy
- 'Very tragic': Teen, 14, dies after falling into water tank in RM of Whitehead
- Group of 'critically rare' Ojibway ponies to be auctioned off in Manitoba
- Bumped from surgery 9 times, Winnipeg senior says she's stuck in medical limbo at HSC
- Teen shot in face by man hunting at night near Pulp River, Man.
-
Wire-bristle BBQ brush incident reports more than double
'What will it take — a death?' Surgeon urges Health Canada ban on wire brushes
-
'It was such a big secret': Man waives ban on his identity in father's incest trial
Prominent pediatrician to go to trial this fall
-
U of M gave positive reference check for former prof accused of sexual harassment: Berklee College
Privacy law restricts sharing information in reference checks, says U of M
-
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day