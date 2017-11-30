Community advocate slams 'fake' consultations on North End police station location

Air Date: Nov 29, 2017 11:24 PM CT

Community advocate slams 'fake' consultations on North End police station location2:39

Point Douglas advocate Sel Burrows says a sports field isn't the right spot for a new police station, but others say they welcome facility upgrades that would come with the deal. Meghan Fiddler reports.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Thursday

Clearing

1°C

Friday

Chance of showers

1°C

Saturday

Sunny

1°C

Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud

0°C

Monday

A mix of sun and cloud

-6°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage