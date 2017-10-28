It's not quite Halloween yet, but don't be alarmed if you see a whole host of creatively costumed folks walking around downtown Winnipeg this weekend.

Thousands of dedicated fans are expected to don costumes and head to the RBC Convention for the annual Central Canada Comic Con, which kicked off Friday and runs until Sunday.

As well as all the colourful costumes, Comic Con has over 250 exhibitors on site selling everything from collectibles and artwork, to gaming products and movie memorabilia, and a whole host of celebrities and artists to meet with fans and take part in workshops and special panel discussions throughout the weekend.

CBC Manitoba dropped by Friday night to see how Winnipeggers got dressed up for the event.