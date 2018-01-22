Come for the hockey, stay in school: inside the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy
Air Date: Jan 22, 2018 7:26 PM CT
The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy wants to help enrich the lives of children in Winnipeg. The organization has done this through its 'Living Philanthropy" partnerships.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Chance of flurries
-4°C
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
-5°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
-5°C
Friday
Periods of snow
-3°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
-12°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Manitoba NDP leader wants Churchill to be hub for northern health care
- Come for the hockey, stay in school: inside the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy
- Shilo soldiers fined, reprimanded after drunken incident in Ukraine
- Stella's apologizes after photo manipulated and posted to Instagram
- Teenager sentenced for beating live streamed on Facebook
Must Watch
-
Pet store on Main Street locks doors after several incidents with suspected meth users
1:53
The owner of a Winnipeg pet store is locking her doors during business hours, asking customers to knock to get in, because she feels unsafe after several run-ins with people she suspects were high on crystal meth.
-
Ron Siwicki pleads guilty to causing mother's death through negligence
1:10
Ron Siwicki pleads guilty to criminal negligence causing death after his injured 89-year-old mother was left to die on the floor of their shared Winnipeg home.
Top News Headlines
- Tsunami warning on B.C. coast after large earthquake southeast of Alaska
- Trump signs spending bill, ending U.S. government shutdown
- Volcano eruption near Japan ski resort kills 1, injures 15
- Bill Cosby performs surprise show ahead of retrial
- Winnipeg guitarist who left mother to die on floor pleads guilty to negligence
Most Viewed
- Ron Siwicki pleads guilty to causing mother's death through negligence
- 'He needs to hear about the pain': Victim impact statements delay sentencing in Winnipeg case
- Boy who endured three years as ISIL captive asks for meeting with Justin Trudeau
- Main Street business locks doors after several incidents with suspected meth users
- Stella's apologizes after photo manipulated and posted to Instagram
- Filmmaker aboard icebreaker documents aborted mission to study Arctic climate change
- Hudson Bay Quest sled dog race cancelled for 2nd year in a row
- Pedestrian hit at crosswalk on Pembina Highway
- Winnipeg mother relieved she'll get her citizenship back
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Some chiropractors forced to adjust websites after association cracks down on health messaging
Manitoba Chiropractors Association website analysis follows CBC investigation that found questionable claims
-
Health Canada decides against banning wire-bristle BBQ brushes
'I will tell everybody I can, not to use them,' says Alberta woman who suffered a perforated bowel
-
CBC Investigates
'The ultimate human price': How workplace deaths haunt 7 Canadian families
Families wonder whether justice was served in deaths of fathers, daughters, sons, husbands
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day