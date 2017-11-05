The family of a man who has been missing for three years is marking the anniversary of his disappearance with a community feast and a plea for information.

"We want people to bring forward tips or leads ... search their minds, and search their hearts for anything that they might possibly know about the disappearance of my son," said Lydia Daniels, whose son Colten Pratt disappeared Nov. 6, 2014.

Pratt was 26 years old when he was last seen leaving the Marlborough Hotel in downtown Winnipeg around 9:30 p.m.

He was also possibly spotted at a bus shelter on Main Street near Redwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Nov. 7.

"We want to keep Colten in the public's mind, we don't want to forget about him," said Daniels.

Daniels said Pratt, originally from Long Plain First Nation, was living in the St. Vital area at the time of his disappearance and was looking for work. He volunteered with several groups and had a special interest in helping children with disabilities.

Colten Pratt was last spotted in downtown Winnipeg on Nov. 6, 2014. (WPS/Submitted)

Daniels has organized several events since the disappearance of her son, who would have turned 29 in August.

"I do it because it's a mother's love for her son, I'll never give up until we find answers," she said.

Daniels was joined by family and friends on Sunday afternoon at the bus shelter where Pratt was last seen. They tied neckties to the shelter in order to raise awareness about her son, but also to highlight an issue she says needs more attention.

"We're here to bring awareness, as well, to missing and murdered Indigenous boys and men and to get that conversation going," Daniels said.

Daniels began the necktie campaign in January of 2015, modelling the idea after the red dresses and red ribbons campaigns often used to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Neckties were tied to the bench in the bus shelter where Pratt was possibly last seen. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"We want people to know that Colten is missed very much. He's loved and he's cherished and we all miss him," said Daniels.

She said the neckties, that are often donated and are of all colours and styles, are to represent the ties to family.

A surveillance photo of Colten Pratt the night he went missing. He was wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans. (WPS/Submitted)

Daniels and her family are hosting a feast at Thunderbird House at 715 Main Street from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, to mark the date Pratt was last seen. Daniels says anyone who wants to share a meal with them is welcome, and that the support of friends and family helps her get through the day.

"Three years is a long time, it's really difficult, it doesn't get easier, it gets harder and harder and you miss him more and more," she said.

Pratt is described as five-foot-10, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, brown plaid jacket, blue jeans and a grey toque.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.