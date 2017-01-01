Manitoba had its white Christmas and most people are probably looking for a break from the blizzards.

However, another Colorado low could track through southern Manitoba bringing more snow, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement Environment Canada said the system is tracking further south and the heaviest snow should remain below the U.S. border.

Areas along the Trans-Canada Highway will receive five to 10 cm of snow, but that will increase further south. Areas near the border in southeastern Manitoba should expect 10 to 20 cm of snow by noon on Tuesday, Environment Canada said.

The heaviest snow is expected Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

Along with the snow, Environment Canada warned Manitobans can also expect strong northerly winds gusting to 50 and 60 km/h on Monday evening, particularly in the southern Red River Valley.

While weather warnings have not been issued in Manitoba yet, winter storm watches are already posted for the neighbours to the south — North Dakota and northern Minnesota.