The smell of smoke filled the air in part of Winnipeg's West Broadway neighbourhood Thursday after a fire broke out in an apartment complex.

A crowd gathered on Colony Street just north of Broadway shortly before 3 p.m. CDT as firefighters were seen entering a multi-level apartment building.

Smoke billows up the side of the apartment where fire crews placed a ladder up to windows of some suites. (Kelly Malone/CBC)

Ladders propped up on the side of the building reached to windows of higher suites.

It isn't clear what caused the fire.

A firefighter leaves the smoky entrance to an apartment building on Colony Street Thursday afternoon. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

