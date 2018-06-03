Skip to Main Content
1 hospitalized following crash on Chief Peguis in Winnipeg

Police were on scene following a multi-vehicle collision on Chief Peguis Trail near Lagimodière Boulevard

CBC News ·
Winnipeg police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Chief Peguis Trail near Lagimodière Boulevard. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

An official from the Winnipeg Police Service says one person has been taken to hospital following a multi-car collision Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Winnipeg police responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Chief Peguis Trail near Lagimodière Boulevard.

Winnipeg Police Service inspector Chris Puhach said at least two cars were involved in the crash, but was not able to comment on what condition the man who was taken to hospital was in.

Chief Peguis Trail was still closed to traffic as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Winnipeg Sunday afternoon. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

