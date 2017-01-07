Winnipeg police fired a stun grenade at a house in the 800 block of College Avenue Saturday morning.

Police surrounded the home on College off Arlington Street around 8 a.m. and demanded a suspect leave the home.

A loud bang was heard and smoke was seen after police fired the grenade around 9:15 a.m.

The Winnipeg police armoured vehicle was parked in the middle of the street, wedged between two police cars.

The tactical team inside the vehicle sounded an alarm several times, telling a male suspect to leave the house.

Winnipeg police are still here on College Avenue, just shot what looked like a smoke bomb. #cbcmb @CBCAlerts pic.twitter.com/4BYJmbd4AL — @AustinGrabish

A man and a woman came out of the house around 9:30 a.m. with their arms up, but police continued to demand a male suspect leave the house.

"We know you are in there and we're not going anywhere," the megaphone from the armoured vehicle blasted, with police adding they had a warrant for the man's arrest.

Members of the tactical team swarmed the house with their guns drawn and eventually entered the home, but police didn't appear to make an arrest.

Neighbours who spoke to CBC said they were surprised by the police presence. Some didn't know police were on the street until CBC knocked on their door, because they had just woken up.

Winnipeg police have surrounded a home on College Avenue. Police armoured vehichle is on scene, demanding a man comes outside. #cbcmb pic.twitter.com/8qlFV5Fw0m — @AustinGrabish

"It was alarming," said Trevor Mueller, who lives down the street from the home police surrounded.

Winnipeg police tweeted Saturday morning that they were involved in an "incident" on the street and asked the public to avoid the area, but officials haven't released any details.