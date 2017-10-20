Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth says breath samples were obtained from Const. Justin Holz, the officer charged in a fatal hit and run earlier this month, three to four hours after arresting officers formed the opinion that he was impaired.

Cody Severight, 23, was crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The family of Cody Severight will gather Friday in Waywayseecappo First Nation for his funeral. (Cody Severight/Facebook)

The alleged driver, Justin Holz — a 34-year-old police constable, who was off-duty at the time of the collision — was arrested in connection with the death.

He is charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He had previously been placed on administrative leave with pay.

In addition to Holz, two officers who were assigned to assist in the investigation into the fatal hit and run were placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the province's Independent Investigation Unit, which looks into all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.

'We discovered this' : police chief1:06

"The Winnipeg Police Service notified the IIU about the irregular and improper conduct of two officers in the immediate aftermath of the October 10th traffic fatality," wrote the IIU in a statement Friday, adding it is assessing whether charges should be laid against the officers.

"While I don't know if the two officers have done anything criminal, is in the best interest of the service that they be removed from duty right now," said Smyth in a press conference Friday afternoon. He said the two officers placed on leave did not administer the breathalyzer test.

A homicide sergeant has been assigned to work with the IIU to sort out what police did during the investigation.

"I am in a difficult position because I cannot comment about specifics of the IIU investigation. That said, I expect members of the police service to act professionally," said Smyth.

Sources say one of the two other officers placed on leave was at The Pint, the same restaurant bar that Holz was at, before the crash. Traffic officers work day shifts but are sometimes called out during off hours to investigate fatal crashes.

​​A source told CBC the traffic officer was not drinking with Holz at The Pint.

The news comes the same day Severight's family gathers to hold a funeral for him in Waywayseecappo First Nation.

Severight's family has demanded justice and a thorough investigation.

Holz was released on bail on a promise to appear in court Nov. 22.