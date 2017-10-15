With a candle by her side, Nancy Gabriel flips through papers outlining funeral arrangements for her nephew, Cody Severight, who she'll bury next to her slain sister — his mother — this week.

"I just wish he was still here. I miss him so much. I'll never hear his little laugh anymore," Gabriel said of her nephew, Severight, who was killed Tuesday in a hit and run that's led to an off-duty city cop being charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Severight will be laid to rest after a funeral in Waywayseecappo First Nation on Friday.

A two-day wake for the 23-year-old will start on Wednesday and finish Thursday in the community, Gabriel said.

Meanwhile, others who were close to Severight, tell CBC News they plan to have their own memorial for him in Winnipeg sometime in the coming days.

Cody Severight was 23. (Julianne Runne/CBC)

Gabriel said she will bury Severight next to his mother, Julia Hunter, who was found dead in an outdoor stairwell in 2012.

'All I want is justice'

She held a candle with her late sister's photo while speaking to CBC about Severight Sunday. "I just hope we get justice for what happened to Cody and that's all I want is justice."

Gabriel said she wanted to take the chance to set the record straight about her nephew and the street the car hit him on.

"I don't want people to think of him as a drunk just because … of the location. He was a better guy than that," Gabriel said adding she would like to see a crosswalk installed near the Sutherland Hotel.

Gabriel said Manitoba Public Insurance will pay for the cost of Severight's funeral, but she's still trying to cover expenses that will come with food served at the wake.

Jailed siblings hope to say goodbye

Cody Severight, 23, was hit and killed on Tuesday night. (Cody Severight/Facebook)

Gabriel is trying to make arrangements for three of Severight's siblings, who are currently in Manitoba jails, to be let out temporarily, so they can attend his service.

She also said she's still coming to terms with the fact a member of the Winnipeg Police Service was charged with the hit and run.

"The police, they're supposed to protect the people and they're sending out the wrong messages because they're the ones that keep saying don't drink and drive, don't drink and drive and here they are drinking and driving and hurting people."

Const. Justin Holz, an eight-year member of the force, is expected to appear in court on November 22. His lawyer Josh Weinstein told CBC the public needs to remember his client hasn't been found guilty of a crime.