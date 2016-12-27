A Labrador retriever mix that killed a five-year-old shih tzu in August is back in the city dog house after another "incident."

The City of Winnipeg has confirmed CoCo the dog has been impounded, but won't release details about the latest incident or say if the dog will be put down.

CoCo was named a dangerous dog in August.

The designation came after the dog attacked and killed a shih tzu-bichon frise mix named Snoopy in Winnipeg's Linden Woods neighborhood.

The dog also attacked Snoopy's owner.

After that attack, a neighbour said CoCo had earlier jumped a fence and charged at her toddler and then her dog.

CoCo's owner Kelly Qiang, 22, appealed the designation in October, but a city council committee voted to reject her appeal.

Snoopy, a five-year-old shih tzu-bichon frise mix, was killed by a Labrador retriever while on a walk in Linden Woods.

The dangerous dog designation means CoCo must wear a leash and a muzzle whenever he's away from his home, which now has to have a dangerous dog sign posted.

D'Arcy Johnston, who runs Winnipeg's D'Arcy's Animal Rescue Center (A.R.C.), said pet owners need to be responsible.

"If you know your dog has some issues, then take the responsibility and deal with those issues," Johnston said.

"Whether it's dealing with it in a positive way or it's possibly a situation where you have to have your dog put down because you can't deal with those issues," he added.

CBC has reached out to Qiang for comment and is still waiting for a response.