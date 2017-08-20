A Canadian musician known worldwide for his song about life as a cruise on the open road returns home to northern Manitoba today to officially open a stretch of highway named in his honour.

Tom Cochrane will be in his hometown of Lynn Lake for unveiling of the Tom Cochrane's Life is a Highway highway.

The Manitoba government announced last October it would name a 322-kilometre section of Provincial Road 391, between Lynn Lake and Thompson, Tom Cochrane's Life Is A Highway, after the multiple Juno Award-winning rock musician and his 1991 popular single.

Cochrane has been performing since the 1970s, but he stepped into the international limelight with the massively successful single Life is a Highway from his album Mad, Mad World, which was released more than a quarter-century ago.

The town of Lynn Lake — which has a population of about 500 to 600 people — has been buzzing with anticipation for the event. It has spent the weekend hosting a Homecoming Summer Festival, a community first.

The headlining musical guest? None other than Cochrane himself.

He's due to hit the stage around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for an all-acoustic set.

'Can we raise the speed limit?': Tom Cochrane on the Manitoba highway named after him1:40

"We really hope that he can communicate to the young people in the town and shine a bright light into the community," said organizer Eugene Shin. "He's the cause for the festival, he's the reason why, and sparked the interest in former Lynn Lakers."

Shin said in addition to Cochrane being there, a number of miners who once worked in the mining community will also make their way back. Many have been away for 15 to 20 years, he said.

Shin said he hopes the festival will help people in the community connect with its past and present.

"Hopefully it will lead to something big in the future," he said.