Co-director Shane Belcourt on Indictment: The Crimes of Shelly Chartier

Air Date: Oct 27, 2017 5:35 PM CT

Co-director Shane Belcourt on Indictment: The Crimes of Shelly Chartier5:56

Documentary about elaborate catfishing scheme premieres tonight

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Monday

Chance of flurries

-1°C

Tuesday

Cloudy

0°C

Wednesday

Periods of snow

1°C

Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud

-2°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

-4°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Special Coverage