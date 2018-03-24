An institution in Winnipeg's LGBTQ community is celebrating a milestone.

Club 200 is turning 30 and the nightclub is holding a birthday party Saturday to celebrate.

"It's a really unique, special place … it goes beyond just a bar," Club 200 co-owner Allen Morrison told CBC Manitoba Weekend Morning Show host Nadia Kidwai Saturday morning.

Morrison says Club 200 has helped many Winnipeggers feel safe and proud of their identity since opening their doors three decades ago, something he knows from experience.

Club 200 co-owner Allen Morrison says the night club has stayed relevant for 30 years by keeping up with the changes Winnipeg's LBGTQ community has gone through over the years. The club was decked out for last year's New Year's Eve celebrations. (Submitted/Club 200)

Morrison was 18 years old and had just moved to Winnipeg from Dryden, Ont. when he first stepped into the downtown Winnipeg night club.

"It was mesmerizing," he recalled. "I remember sitting there and drinking my drink, looking at the lights and the music and the entertainers … and how welcome I felt by the staff and everybody in there.

"Finding a community that I didn't even know existed was really mind blowing."

From customer to co-owner

Morrison says it was "a was a life changing experience" and he credits Club 200 with helping him become comfortable with his own sexuality.

And he's really never left.

He got a job at the club that same year and has worked there for the last 26 years.

"The feeling that I got, I like to think that we've been able to provide that for many people in the LGBT community," he said.

Former Miss Club 200 winners will be performing with current Miss Club 200 Satina Loren at the club's birthday party Saturday. (Submitted/Club 200)

"There's a lot of people that are coming from isolated communities or smaller towns, like I was … when they come to Winnipeg, Club 200 is always a place where they've been able to come and have that experience that I had where they're feeling a part of something for the first time."

Over the years Club 200 has held countless drag shows and fundraisers for various community events. It's even hosted a wedding and a celebration of life.

"It's not just that the staff embrace you, the customers embrace you too," said Morrison.

The birthday party gets underway at Club 200 at 190 Garry Street at 9 p.m. Saturday and the festivities include performances by Miss Club 200 Satina Loren and past Miss Club 200s.