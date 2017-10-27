Manitoba's government has made public its own plan to fight climate change, saying the federal government's target for a carbon price would "impose an intolerable financial burden on Manitoba families and businesses."

The Pallister government's "made-in-Manitoba" plan, announced Friday morning, would set a carbon price of $25 per tonne — half the federal government's target of $50 per tonne by 2022.

"Our lower carbon price respects the massive hydro investments Manitobans have made over decades to build one of the cleanest electricity systems in the world," said Premier Brian Pallister.

The proposed plan still needs to be voted on in the legislature, but is expected to be passed as Pallister's government holds a large majority.

The tax would add about five cents a litre to the price of gasoline and also increase the cost of natural gas and coal. The government says a couple with two children would pay about $356 a year more than they do now.

The federal government has demanded that provinces establish a carbon tax that would start at $10 a tonne next year and rise to $50 a tonne by 2022, but Manitoba says its $25 tax is fairer and would remain consistent.

The Manitoba government believes that from 2018 to 2022, its strategy "will achieve more than twice as many emissions reductions as the federal carbon tax."

Cumulative emissions are projected to drop by more than one megatonne over the next five years – 80,000 tonnes more than with the federal carbon tax, Pallister and Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said at the announcement at Oak Hammock Marsh north of Winnipeg.

Additional greenhouse gas reduction actions set out in the plan would reduce emissions by more than double the federal carbon tax alone, they said.

In addition to the carbon tax, Manitoba proposes to become a "low-carbon government" by reducing emissions from buildings, transportation and waste, while conducting government business, displacing propane heating use in Churchill with electricity, and mandating a new Crown corporation — Efficiency Manitoba — to reduce energy consumption across the province.

"Our vision is to make Manitoba the cleanest, greenest and most climate-resilient province in Canada," said Pallister.

"We are charting that course with a comprehensive plan based on Manitoba needs and focused on Manitoba priorities."

The climate and green plan was developed after more than a year of consultations with environmental, business, and expert stakeholders.

Proposed ways to reduce emissions:

Require diesel fuel to contain at least five per cent biodiesel content.

Set an organics diversion target of 100,000 tonnes from landfills.

Phase out Manitoba's last coal-fired generation station.

Replace 100 diesel city buses with electric buses.

Retrofit heavy duty diesel trucks through a rebate program.

The plan contains agricultural exemptions, which means the carbon levy would also not be applied to marked fuels used by farmers for their farming operations.

Agricultural operations would also be able to contribute to carbon sequestration and offset trading systems to be established in Manitoba and other provinces.

Large industrial emitters would be able to reduce their emissions while having their competitiveness concerns addressed through an output-based pricing system of performance standards, offsets and credit trading.

There are six specific facilities in Manitoba that qualify as large emitters and they account for approximately 10 per cent of carbon emissions in the province, the government said.

Companies such as Koch Fertilizer in Brandon and the Minnedosa ethanol plant would have to meet standards — either national or international. If they meet or exceed the emission standards, they would get a credit. If they exceed, they would pay.

The Manitoba plan also sets new initiatives to protect wetlands and watersheds, water quality, and wild species and habitats. Low carbon economy jobs would be encouraged through green infrastructure, clean technology, innovation financing, and skills and training, Squires said.

The government plans to set up a fund that would collect the climate change taxes, though it hasn't determined yet where the money would be spent to mitigate emissions and potentially provide rebates for some industries or individuals.

A full review of the carbon pricing plan would take place in 2022.

Manitobans are invited to give their views on the climate and green plan through an online survey.

