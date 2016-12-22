Clear skies and warm temperatures in Winnipeg Thursday
Air Date: Dec 21, 2016 5:43 PM CT
It's 10 C warmer than the seasonal normal.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Friday
Mainly sunny
-6°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
-10°C
Sunday
Periods of snow
-5°C
Monday
Periods of snow
-10°C
Tuesday
Sunny
-13°C
