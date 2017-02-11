A Winnipeg property owner is claiming the city forced it to dig up a water line that wasn't leaking to begin with, at a price tag of more than $54,000.

Ashbury Holdings, which owns an apartment block at 299 Queen Street, is suing the City of Winnipeg for damages.

On March 4, 2015 the company said it received a notice from the city about a water leak on its property. Unless the leak was repaired within 10 days, Ashbury said, the city would cut off its water.

After receiving the notice, Ashbury Holdings said it attempted to inform city officials that the leak was on city property but the "defendants insisted the plaintiff comply," according to a statement of claim submitted by the company.

Ashbury Holdings said it paid contractors to excavate land around the pipe only to discover the leak was coming from a section of the city's water main, on city land approximately eight feet from Ashbury's property.

The work cost Ashbury Holdings $54,870, the court documents said.

Ashbury Holdings said the city took did not take steps to investigate where the water was coming from before it ordered the company to dig up its line, and in that, it was negligent.

The city has not reimbursed Ashbury Holdings for any of the expenses it incurred, the statement of claim said.

The city told CBC it cannot comment on the case because it is before the courts.