The Winnipeg Arts Council wants the city to spend more money on public art next year to preserve the city's collection of sculptures and other outdoor works.

The council's three-year business plan includes a request to increase the public art budget to $650,000 in 2018 from $500,000 this year.

"This funding will permit the technical and conservation expertise required to advise on preventative maintenance and to preserve Winnipeg's public art collection, protecting the city's investment in its collection," states the business plan, which will come before city council's protection and community services committee on Monday.

"Winnipeg's nationally celebrated Public Art Program has not received a funding increment since it was established 14 years ago."

Overall, the arts council is proposing a $5.04-million budget for 2018, an increase of $392,000 over this year.

The council won't have to wait long for an answer. Mayor Brian Bowman is expected to table a preliminary version of Winnipeg's budget for 2018 on or about Nov. 22.

Patio patter irks Pagtakhan

Point Douglas Coun. Mike Pagtakhan, whose ward includes the Exchange District, wants Winnipeg to study the idea of curbing late night patio noise.

Calling patio noise "detrimental to the liveability of residential neighbourhoods," Pagtakhan has authored a motion to ask Winnipeg's bylaw experts to review the city's restrictions governing noise emanating from outdoor patios at restaurants and bars between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m.

If his motion is approved by council's protection and community services committee, the report is due in March.

$30M boost sought for recreation campus

Councillors representing southeastern Winnipeg want the city to spend up to $30 million more next year on a recreation campus for Waverley West.

Couns. Janice Lukes (South Winnipeg-St. Norbert), Brian Mayes (St. Vital) and Matt Allard (St. Boniface) want the city to top up its funding commitment for what's officially known as the South Winnipeg Recreational Campus.

Waverley West is growing quickly but lacks adequate recreation infrastructure, the councillors write a motion.

Much of the area would become part of a new ward as soon as next year, pending the final report of the Winnipeg ward boundaries commission.