The Canada-U.S. dispute over aerospace subsidies has led Mayor Brian Bowman to mull a call to Ottawa to remind the Trudeau government of the industry's importance to Winnipeg.

On Tuesday, the United States slapped 220 per cent tariffs on Canadian-made Bombardier jets. In response, Ottawa is mulling the idea of cancelling Boeing fighter-jet contracts, while Quebec's premier said no Boeing part should enter or leave the country.

Boeing employs 2,000 people across Canada, including in Winnipeg. Mayor Brian Bowman says the firm is an important part of Winnipeg's economy.

"Boeing is a major employer here. We have the third-largest aerospace industry in Canada and there are a lot of jobs that are affected by what we're seeing in the news, certainly on the international front," Bowman said Wednesday during the lunch break in the September council meeting.

Bowman said he will "almost certainly" call Ottawa after conducting further research.

"Historically, there has always been a concern the relevance of the importance of the aerospace industry here in Winnipeg is not getting the attention and respect that it deserves nationally," the mayor said, referring to the Mulroney government's decision to ignore a superior Manitoba bid for fighter-jet work in favour of Quebec in the 1980s.

Councillors demand lawsuit timeline

Two members of city council who aren't part of Mayor Brian Bowman's inner circle are demanding a more detailed account of Winnipeg's mishandling of its water-treatment lawsuit.

Winnipeg was hoping to recover up to $20 million from 10 contractors who built the city's water treatment plant in the RM of Springfield in early 2009.

A statement of claim filed by the city in late 2015 alleges the contractors were responsible for leaks, heaving roofs, generator failures and explosions in secondary structures at the $300-million facility.

But the suit was adjourned last week, after lawyers for the defendants pointed out Winnipeg missed a six-year deadline to launch legal action against the contractors.

While the city terminated a lawyer over the error, described as inexcusable by Mayor Brian Bowman, Wyatt and Lukes authored a motion calling for a detailed chronology of the events that led up to the statement of claim.

That motion was referred automatically to executive policy committee in October.

No trouble doubling walkway cash

It's only September, but St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard received a gift from city council in the form of a bigger budget for the Taché Promednade.

Council voted 12-4 to increase the budget for the walkway on the east side of the Red River, from $5.2 million to $10.1 million.

Couns. Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan), Shawn Dobson (St. Charles), Devi Sharma (Old Kildonan) and Russ Wyatt voted against the funding increase.