Churchill's Town Centre Complex will see repairs to its roof and theatre after storms and harsh weather have lead to problems including mould.

The provincial government announced funding for repairs on Sunday, although a dollar figure was not specified.

"Churchill is a unique and valuable asset, not only for Manitoba but to Canada as a whole," said Finance Minister Cameron Friesen in a press release.

"We are pleased to invest in major repairs to the town centre complex and we'll continue to stand with the community of Churchill during these challenging times."

The complex, which is 225,000 square feet, houses most of Churchill's amenities, including the hospital, school, arena, library, pool and much more. It's also home to the town's theatre, which is in need of refurbishment due to mould and asbestos concerns.

Those concerns caused the temporary closure of the town's theatre, which was used by the school for concerts, plays and ceremonies.

The town's harsh weather conditions and storm damage means "extensive maintenance is required to stabilize and protect the centre, and ensure a clean and safe environment," said municipal relations minister Jeff Wharton.

Mayor Mike Spence thanked the government in the same press release for the funds.

"We're pleased to be working with our partners to position Churchill for a bright future and investing in the Town Centre Complex that houses the regional hospital, school and other facilities helps us along that path."

The cost of the repairs will not be known until the public tender process is complete. The repairs are expected to be done by this fall.