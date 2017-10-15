The MV Nunalik sailed into the Churchill River early Sunday morning with a load of vital supplies for Manitoba's most northern community.

The deck of the vessel is stacked with shipping containers, vehicles — like a new tundra buggy for one of the local outfitters — and 120 massive cylinders of propane needed to keep the community warm for the winter.

The $6 million propane shipment was arranged by the Manitoba government as a measure to guarantee the town has enough heating fuel for the winter.

The Nunalik was loaded in Valleyfield Quebec several days ago and is behind schedule because of a storm on the Hudson Bay earlier this week. Churchill is the ship's first stop on a route that will take it further north to communities in Nunavut.

Off-loading the propane is a task never attempted at Churchill's port. Normally the heating fuel arrives by rail from the south. A several flooded out sections of track has blocked shipments by land since the spring.

The dock at Churchill also has an unusual cargo set to be shipped out of the community once the supplies on the Nunalik have been craned off its decks.

The MV Nunalik is expected to be unloaded by crane Monday. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC)

Five Via Rail passenger cars and two locomotives will be plucked off the dock and loaded by crane onto the ship. That transfer is expected to happen on Monday. It's also the first time the port has attempted to load this type of equipment ontp a ship.

The removal of the rail cars are a touchy subject for residents in Churchill. Normally they would return south on the Omnitrax-owned rail line.

Their removal by sea is symbolic for many in the Hudson Bay town, seeing it as a failure in part of a series of attempts to get the rail line reopened.

'It's disappointing'

Until this point Churchill mayor Mike Spence had refused to accept the rail line couldn't be fixed before winter. Now with a heavy sigh, the community leader admits that possibility has slipped away.

Churchill Mayor Mike Spence called on governments and Omnitrax to meet with him "as early as tomorrow" to set the 60-day repair plan in motion in time for polar bear season. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"It's disappointing that the rail line probably won't be repaired before winter," Spence tells CBC News. "This is the first time without a rail line since around 1928."

With that immediate future in mind, Spence says the town is working with the federal government on enhancing the Nutrition North program to ease food prices.

Spence says he's also working with Calm Air executives to get a break on flights tio and from the community so residents can get out for a few days and shop in Thompson or Winnipeg.

A town meeting will be held next week and Spence says federal resource minister Jim Carr has promised to come up to speak with residents.

Late last week Ottawa announced it would give Omnitrax 30 days to fix the damaged line or face a lawsuit.

The company responded by criticizng Canada for not financially supporting the operations of the rail line over the last several years. Omnitrax executives compare the route to Manitoba's north to a public utility.

Many residents of Churchill have called on Ottawa to re-nationalize the port and take control of the rail line and its operations.

Decline in tourism

The community is dealing with steep increases in shipping costs as much of its supplies now arrive by air.

Churchill has also seen a big decline in tourism as many visitors come to the northern town by rail, especially in the summer and early fall. Toruism has picked up in recent weeks thans to polar bear seasonm, with tourists from across the world in town to see the big white creatures and marvel at the northern lights spreading across the arctic sky in the evenings.

The MV Nunalik, loaded with shipping containers, vehicles, a new tundra buggy, and 120 massive cylinders of propane, arrived at the dock at Churchill Sunday. (Sean Kavanagh/CBC)

The Nunalik will not be the last ship to come to Churchill this fall. Two other vessels — including one containing a winter supply of gasoline and jet fuel — will arrive later in October.

Omnitrax cancelled its order of gasoline for the town after the company and the province of Manitoba could not agree on the safety of fuel storage tanks at the port.

Manitoba-based Calm Air stepped up after Omnitrax cancelled the gas shipment and pledged to deliver the fuel and store it in its own tanks normally reserved for jet fuel.

Calm Air and the province have agreed to subsidize the cost of the shipment to ease the rising cost of gas for residents.

The company says it will ship jet fuel up to Churchill by air if there is a shortage later in the winter.