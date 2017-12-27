As 2017 winds down, Manitoba's only face at the federal cabinet table has been on the road. A lot.

"I really do try to get home every weekend," says Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr.

The MP for Winnipeg South Centre has been Canada's face at meetings in Dubai, Riyadh (investor conference in Saudi Arabia), Paris (International Energy Agency), Houston (meeting with U.S. Secretary of Energy), Toronto (Canada's Electricity Association), Calgary, Edmonton, Regina ... and so the list goes.

The current Liberal regime has stepped back from a common federal practice of a designated regional representative in Ottawa. However, with a key portfolio and being the lone representative in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, Carr can't step away from answering questions on issues key to the Keystone province.

A solution to Churchill's isolation due to a damaged rail line and a fractious relationship between Ottawa and the provincial government on several files rank high on that list.

Carr also must balance the Liberal government's desire to exploit natural resources such as oil with a stated promise to protect the environment. A delicate blend Carr doesn't see as a contradiction and says neither does his boss, the Prime Minister.

"Wind turbines and pipelines," Carr says, echoing comments made by Trudeau. "We need them both because we are using the wealth we have now to help finance the transition to a low-carbon economy that will take quite a while."

Natural Resources Minister and Manitoba MP Jim Carr says he, Premier Brian Pallister and Mayor Brian Bowman have to talk more often (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Carr repeats the mantra of the current Liberal government when it comes to extracting resources and reversing climate change at the same time. Create jobs and economic development, he says, while promoting environmental stewardship and then do the first two in partnership with Indigenous communities.

Carbon tax me

Mixing those stated intentions and getting partners on board isn't always easy and in 2017 Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister wasn't on the same page with the Trudeau Liberals on a number of issues, including carbon taxes.

Ottawa wants all provinces signed up to a pan-Canadian climate change package this coming year. The federal goal is to get to a tax of $50 per tonne of carbon emissions over a five-year period.

Pallister's "made-in-Manitoba" plan would get to $25 a tonne. Take it or leave it.

Carr is so-far diplomatic about the carbon tax gap.

"I respect that. There is a disagreement on the numbers. He (Pallister) is OK for now and the conversation will continue," he says.

At the same time, Canada's resource minister is also quick to point out there is carbon tax cash on the table for Manitoba to use at it sees fit.

"Premier Pallister can decide how to use it," Carr said.

Where Ottawa could help the province in 2018 is by easing the sting of a gigantic red sinkhole of cash in Manitoba Hydro's finances and moving toward some climate change goals at the same time.

Manitoba has an abundance of clean green electricity and Saskatchewan burns coal to generate power.

Carr says the federal government wasn't interested in a Canadian energy strategy for 10 years — now it is.

Ottawa, he says, has to be humble and respect the wishes of provincial leaders, but believes federal assistance to help build power lines between the two western provinces could be part of 2018.

Jim Carr says Ottawa could help Manitoba with extending power grid to Saskatchewan (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"The Canadian energy strategy ought to include electricity 'inter-ties' between the provinces. That means taking renewable hydro energy from the provinces where we have it in abundance and moving it to provinces that don't, to replace coal-fired or oil," Carr says.

Getting along in the political sandbox

Premier Pallister has been on the opposite side of Ottawa on issues from health care transfers to the legalization of marijuana to carbon taxes.

Carr says he wants to work more collaboratively with the province.

Manitobans, Carr says, don't want "spats" between levels of government.

He has written to both Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman recently suggesting they meet. That will happen in January, says Carr.

"It's way better to cut the misinformation short. To cut whatever squabbling there might have been in the press and actually pick up the phone and talk to each other when there are issues. This is a good idea," Carr says.

A smelly issue for Winnipeg

The city of Winnipeg is stepping gingerly around a pile of poo it's been told to clean up. The price tag for sewage treatment has skyrocketed since Manitoba's Clean Environment Commission told the municipality to start flushing responsibly.

Carr says there is $180 billion in infrastructure funding available for projects across Canada and it's up to governments across Canada to pursue the cash as they see fit, but City of Winnipeg officials keep saying there is no federal sewage treatment funding box for the city to check off.

Carr says he and Bowman are going to sit down and talk.

"If it is a very important issue for him, and I know it is, he'll raise it, and we'll talk about it and we'll see where the boxes [to check off] are, and if there are no boxes we'll ask why there aren't any," Carr says.

And Carr says Ottawa is spending on Manitoba.

"We've invested a lot [of] money in Manitoba since we were elected as a government. Tens of millions of dollars. Not only on waste water and sewage, but on culture infrastructure," Carr says, listing off federal largess for the Inuit Art Centre and Diversity Gardens at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

Other projects are waiting, he says, and it's the job of governments to align their priorities to make sure the money is best invested — including big sewage projects.

Will Churchill rail line reopen in 2018?

"I'm more confident than I have been for a year," Carr says, pointing to the consortium of First Nations and northern communities who've now partnered with Toronto-based Fairfax Financial Holdings to potentially buy the rail line and port from Omnitrax rail.

Carr sees the arrival of Fairfax as a key piece of puzzle, noting the company has investments in transportation and pulse crops in western Canada that need to be moved to markets overseas.

He says a recent trip to Churchill was "probably the most impactful day" he's spent as a minister, acknowledging that community's economic hardships because of the closed rail line.

Carr says the government of Canada is committed to find a solution to closure of rail line and port in Churchill. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

"The government of Canada is with them," Carr says. "Churchill matters, not only to the people of Manitoba, but to Canadians," he says.

Every time a reporter asks a provincial minister or Premier Pallister about a solution to the Churchill issue, the answer is always, "railroads and ports are a federal responsibility."

But when it comes to the possibility of a partnership with the government of Manitoba on Churchill, Carr has fewer words.

"I hope so."