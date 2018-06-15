Omnitrax ordered to repair Churchill's battered railway line

The federal transportation regulator has ruled that Omnitrax Canada abdicated its responsibility to repair the railway to the northern port of Churchill, Man., and must resume operation of the tracks "as expeditiously as possible."

The Canadian Transportation Agency ordered Omnitrax to begin repairs on the Hudson Bay Railway by July 3 and file monthly progress reports beginning in August until the work is complete. The railway is the only land link between the south and Churchill and other remote northern communities, where prices have soared as goods have had to be flown in.

The Wednesday ruling came after a complaint was lodged by the provincial New Democratic Party last year. A copy of the agency's findings was sent to CBC News late Thursday.

The regulator determined that Omnitrax has a public duty to restore service and was not entitled to more than a "reasonable pause" of operation because of the unforeseen flooding that closed the track in spring 2017.

The Canadian Transportation Agency says the Denver-based company should have taken reasonable steps to repair the line by November 2017 — the admittedly "ambitious" timeline first proposed by the engineering company, AECOM, that Omnitrax hired to assess the damage.

The regulator said Omnitrax would only have been relieved of its repair duties if it had followed the federal discontinuance process, which the company did not start before the flooding.

Omnitrax can file an appeal if the company wants to contest the ruling.

$40M-$60M repair estimate

Omnitrax officials have adamantly refused to repair the tracks, saying the company can't afford the cost — estimated between $40 million and $60 million — and that the transportation lifeline should be treated as a public utility since the railway line is no longer commercially viable.

They claimed the flood was a "force majeure" event, an exceptional circumstance that curtails the firm's contractual obligations.

The Canadian Transportation Agency, however, dismissed the NDP's request that Omnitrax establish a $3-million compensation fund for the community, citing a lack of evidence.

Omnitrax had wanted the NDP's application to the transportation agency to be tossed on a number of grounds, and argued the political party lacks standing to complain about the lack of rail service to Churchill.

The provincial government initially didn't support the NDP's application, describing the complaint as a form of "grandstanding" and "preening in front of the media."