A private company has walked away from the negotiation table only weeks after showing interest in taking over the flood-damaged Hudson Bay rail line and port of Churchill in northern Manitoba.

On May 4, a consortium of First Nations and a company called iChurchill announced they had reached an agreement to buy the rail line, port and associated assets, which are owned by Denver-based Omnitrax.

On Tuesday, iChurchill said it was stepping back from the deal, citing frustrations over the federal government's "unwillingness to engage in meaningful dialogue."

"We are disappointed to have put so much time, effort and money into what would have been a timely solution for the people of Churchill and the economy of Western Canada, but we have apparently run up against politics," iChurchill CEO Louis Dufresne said in a statement.

Dufresne said the consortium met with federal officials last week but hit a wall in negotiations. The company previously said it hoped to get the rail line fixed by summer, but now says "there is no clear path forward."

Churchill has been without its lone rail line since May 2017 after spring snow melts and floods washed away large sections of the track.

The prices of fuel and foods spiked and set off a months-long debate between the federal government and Omnitrax over who should pay to repair the damage rail line.

Omnitrax confirmed earlier this month it had received a sign letter of intent from iChurchill and the consortium, but said it had also received offers from several other Canadian companies.

Two other prospective buyers emerged last year — a consortium of about 15 First Nations called Missinippi Rail, and One North, another group of First Nations and communities located along the rail line.

Missinippi Rail signed a memorandum of understanding with Omnitrax last spring to acquire the rail and assets for $20 million. The group later merged with One North in an effort to expedite the deal.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Churchill Mayor Mike Spence are expected to provide statements Tuesday.