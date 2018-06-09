Heat warning issued for Churchill, Man.

Things are heating up in Churchill, Man.

Environment Canada put the northern Manitoba community under a heat warning Saturday afternoon as the temperature hit 22 C under mainly sunny skies at 4 p.m.

And it's looking like more of the same for the next couple days.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 26 C — 29 C inland — with mainly sunny skies Sunday. The forecast calls for a clear and sunny 25 C — up to 32 C inland — on Monday.

Churchill's hottest June 9 on record was 27.5 C in 1994, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

People are cautioned to watch for symptoms of heat illness, including dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, a rapid heartbeat, extreme thirst or decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, Environment Canada warns.

More from CBC Manitoba: