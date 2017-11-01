The cost to fill up in Churchill will go up by as much as 50 cents a litre in the next day or so.

Rail company Omnitrax informed local community leaders Wednesday they had exhausted supplies of less expensive fuel in their storage tanks at the northern town and would have to raise the price by 30 per cent.

The cost of gasoline in Churchill is currently $1.70 per litre.

Normally, fuel such as gasoline for vehicles and propane for heating would arrive in the Hudson Bay community by rail, but a flood in May washed out the tracks.

Omnitrax has apparently sold the last of the stores of gasoline it shipped up by rail at the price that reflects the lower transportation costs.

Propane to keep Churchill's homes and businesses heated through the winter was delivered earlier this month. (Ron Boileau/CBC )

Last July the company signaled it was raising the price of gasoline in the town, then relented after it admitted an "error" and acknowledged it still had supplies in its tanks that had been delivered by rail.

That supply has now run out and the Denver-based company is relying on fuel it received by ship earlier this year, delivered at a higher cost.

The company sent a letter to the town's mayor and council informing them of the price increase.

Omnitrax cancelled another load of fuel destined for the community by ship earlier this month. The company and the Manitoba government were in a dispute over the safety of storage tanks Omnitrax owns in a facility next to the port.

Local airline Calm Air stepped in to avert that crisis by offering to pay for the shipment and store the fuel in its own tanks near the town.

Earlier this month a load of propane was delivered to Churchill by ship. The heating fuel was arranged by the provincial government to ensure the community has sufficient supplies to last the winter.

In a statement issued following a request from CBC News for an interview, Peter Touesnard, chief commercial officer for Omnitrax, wrote:

"With the Hudson Bay Railway no longer operating between Gillam and Churchill, we have reduced our operations along the portion of the line that remains in service, albeit with significantly reduced demand. These operational changes have included removing surplus locomotives from the line over the past several weeks.

"These decisions were made in an effort to limit our financial losses in this business, and for no other reason. Since June, we have consistently made clear that the Hudson Bay Railway is not a profitable or commercially viable operation."

CBC News has also reached out to the provincial and federal governments for a response.