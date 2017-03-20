Another winter blizzard is hitting Churchill, where people are already desperate for groceries that have been delayed since the last blizzard two weeks ago.

"A lot of families are suffering because they have young children and they need milk," said local resident Lana Bilenduke.

No bread or vegetables are for sale at the local store and meat is scarce, she said.

"Everyone's in a crisis until we get our groceries in."

The northern Manitoba town is in the midst of near-zero visibility, wind gusts of 90 km/h and wind chill values in the –40s due to an intense low pressure system over Hudson Bay, according to Environment Canada.

There is no bread left in Churchill's grocery store. (Lana Bilenduke)

The blizzard conditions should ease late this afternoon or early this evening.

The forecast calls for five more centimetres of snow, on top of the 60 cm that fell over three days during the previous blizzard. The town has been under a local state of emergency since then.

Churchill Deputy Mayor Shane Hutchins said a freight train hasn't come into town in nearly three weeks, and people are still digging out from the earlier blizzard.

Deliveries usually come once a week, but shelves are bare at the town's lone supermarket — the Northern Store, he said.

"I've lived here 50 years and no, we've never had anything like this."

Churchill has been under a local state of emergency since March 10, after the area was hit with 60 cm of snow over three days. (Keith McDougall/YouTube)

Hutchins said people in the town are becoming increasingly frustrated with OmniTrax, the Denver-based company behind the rail line that brings supplies into Churchill.

He said there's been "nearly non-existent" communication between the company and the town since snow-clearing plows on the line shut down recently.

"There's a lot of frustration here," he said.

An OmniTrax spokesperson couldn't say when the line would reopen but said the snow on the rail line to Churchill is abnormal and difficult for crews to get rid of.

"You can only do so much," said Ron Margulis.

Margulis disputed Hutchins's assertion OmniTrax has not communicated properly with the town.

Margulis said the company is working to get a train into the town and has sent notices to communities affected by the line's temporary closure.