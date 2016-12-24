It will be a very white Christmas indeed.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for southern Manitoba, with a major storm system due to hit this weekend.
It is expected to begin with light snow in southwestern Manitoba Christmas morning, which will spread to the rest of southern Manitoba in the afternoon.
The intensity is expected to increase over Christmas Day, though.
CBC meteorologist John Sauder says the storm is likely to hit southeast Manitoba hardest, with upwards of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow and winds gusting to 60 to 70km/h Sunday night into Monday.
He says Winnipeg will also see wind gusts up to 60km/h by late Sunday afternoon, then stronger in the evening. Winnipeg will likely see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow between noon Sunday and Monday evening.
Blizzard conditions are likely over the Red River Valley and southwestern Manitoba, where the winds are expected to be strongest.
Winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for:
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach
- Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands
- Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
- Virden - Souris
- Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa
Blizzard warnings, issued by Environment Canada visibility is expected to be reduced to 400 metres or less, are in place for:
- Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne
- Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou
- Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
- Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris
- Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman
- Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer
Snowfall warnings, issued by Environment Canada when significant snowfall is expected, have been issued for
- Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern
- Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki
- Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls
- Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis
