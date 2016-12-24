It will be a very white Christmas indeed.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for southern Manitoba, with a major storm system due to hit this weekend.

An Environment Canada map shows southern Manitoba under weather warnings for Dec. 25. (Environment Canada)

It is expected to begin with light snow in southwestern Manitoba Christmas morning, which will spread to the rest of southern Manitoba in the afternoon.

The intensity is expected to increase over Christmas Day, though.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder says the storm is likely to hit southeast Manitoba hardest, with upwards of 30 to 40 centimetres of snow and winds gusting to 60 to 70km/h Sunday night into Monday.

He says Winnipeg will also see wind gusts up to 60km/h by late Sunday afternoon, then stronger in the evening. Winnipeg will likely see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow between noon Sunday and Monday evening.

Blizzard conditions are likely over the Red River Valley and southwestern Manitoba, where the winds are expected to be strongest.

Winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for:

City of Winnipeg

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands

Sprague - Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Virden - Souris

Whiteshell - Lac du Bonnet - Pinawa

Blizzard warnings, issued by Environment Canada visibility is expected to be reduced to 400 metres or less, are in place for:

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer

Snowfall warnings, issued by Environment Canada when significant snowfall is expected, have been issued for

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern

Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis