Over seven years, Michael Geiger-Wolf and his North Kildonan home on Mildred Street have become a Christmas constant in the Winnipeg neighbourhood.

Grandparents tell him they bring their grandchildren to see his lights every year. His kids' co-workers are shocked to learn their dad lives in the festive home. Two years ago, a couple got engaged in front of the house, bathed in the glowing coloured lights.

Winnipeg man uses Christmas lights to fight cancer1:21

This year, the Winnipegger has 24 mini Christmas trees, a pair of projectors, two kilometres worth of extension cords and — lumen for lumen — 250,000 bulbs worth of LED strip lights, co-ordinated to flash and change colour in time with 30 pre-recorded songs.

"We started out small, and it grew and grew every year, and you know, eventually, it became this," he said.

​The show got started in 2010, the year doctors told Geiger-Wolf his cancer had returned. He was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2005, and was given a 25 per cent chance to live.

"As a result of that, you know, you try to smell the roses and do some of those things — seize the day — that you've always wanted to do. And Christmas lights was one of them," he said.

He's beaten cancer now, but he lost his father and father-in-law to the illness. He's used his light show to raise more than $50,000 for cancer research in the past six years, and plans to keep going this holiday season — his seventh year.

​The Weekend Morning Show's Nadia Kidwai spoke to Geiger-Wolf to get his top tips on decking the halls.

1. Start early

"The No. 1 thing is get started early," he said. "Leave yourself lots of time."

And when Geiger-Wolf says start early, he means really early. He's already planning the light show for next year.

If you plan ahead, you get to take advantage of off-season markdowns, he explained.

​"One, you need to know what you want to do so you can get the sales on the lights, because I'm a Winnipegger," Geiger-Wolf said.

"Those come up in January, February, so you need to know what you want. And then you map it all out and you start building the props."

If you start early, you also have the time to do all the measurements you need to make sure you have enough supplies. "You'd be surprised at how many lights you do need," Geiger-Wolf said.

His own display used roughly 30,000 light bulbs and five kilometres worth of extension cords before he switched to LED strip lights, he said.

2. Use the right tools

Do yourself a favour and kit yourself out before starting, Geiger-Wolf advised.

"Zip ties and a zip-tie gun are your best friend. They don't help you on the eaves, but everything else," he said.

"A little $16 zip-tie gun, and you can tighten it and snap them off — oh boy, that's the best investment I ever made."

In 2015, Michael Geiger-Wolf’s home at 18 Mildred St. featured 100,000 coloured lights. This year, he's up to 250,000 bulbs worth of LED strip lights. The impressive display is a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society. (Facebook )

At his house, he made the switch to LED light strips instead of individual bulbs. It cuts down on the amount of extension cords you need: the two kilometres he used this year is less than half of what he needed before he embraced LED.

He also recommended purchasing light clips and setting them up on the light strands beforehand, to make your time on the ladder a little easier.

"Lights get real tangled, real easy, too. So it's best to be prepared before you head up the ladder and avoid any injury," he said.

3. Be careful

So, you made your plan, you caught the sales, and you're armed with several thousand lumens worth of Christmas lights and a zip-tie gun. All that's left is to hang them up, and live to tell the tale.

"Be careful, because you're usually dealing with ladders," Geiger-Wolf advised.

There were six deaths and roughly 14,000 injuries due to holiday decorations in the U.S. in 2015, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. That's about 230 injuries per day during the holiday season on average, the centre says.

Falls were the No. 1 cause of decorating-related injuries at 41 per cent, and half of them involved falls from ladders.​ Lacerations caused by sharp implements and broken ornaments were another concern, and there's always the risk of faulty Christmas lights.

Make sure your lights are Canadian Standards Association (CSA) approved and toss any that have frayed cords, loose connections or broken sockets.