Some travellers flying to or from Winnipeg might not make it home for Christmas.

Several flights are cancelled or delayed due to a winter blizzard that's expected to hit Manitoba today.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said six flights were cancelled Sunday morning, but the airport remained open and running.

There were at least 22 flights listed online as being cancelled, but a spokesman for the authority said the cancellations were unrelated to Sunday's forecast.

Tyler MacAfee said it's up to airlines and pilots to decide if they will fly today or not.

"We are continuing to monitor the weather and working with our partners, including NavCanada and the airlines, to plan for all possible scenarios," he said in an email.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder says Sunday's blizzard will start in the west Christmas morning and spread east into the afternoon and evening.

His forecast is calling for southeast Manitoba to be hit the hardest.

There, people can expect 30–40 centimetres of snow, and winds gusting to 60 or 70 km/h.

In Winnipeg, the snow is expected to start mid-morning before getting nasty in the evening. That's when Sauder expects Environment Canada to issue blowing snow warnings and even a blizzard warning.