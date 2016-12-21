A Christmas Day snowstorm could put a chill on plans for long road trips in southern Manitoba to see family for the holidays.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder said the skies will be clear for Santa to stop by with gifts, and the snow should hold off for families sipping eggnog on Sunday morning.

However, the afternoon will see a Colorado low bring snow and winds into the upper Red River Valley and Winnipeg. There is a potential for 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to fall between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening.

"Wind is increasing through Christmas Day and keeps going hard on Monday morning," Sauder said.

"There is a potential for gusts to 60 or 70 km/hr Sunday night and into Monday."

Sauder said that means people planning to drive in southern Manitoba should consider spending one more day celebrating the holidays rather than braving the storm on the highways.