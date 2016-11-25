If a photo of Drew Stafford in a horrendous wig and 1970s-style owl-eyed glasses is your idea of a perfect Christmas card, then the Winnipeg Jets have you covered.

Drew Stafford and his wife, Hali, along with their dog Mason, are among those featured in the Jets Christmas cards for 2016. (Courtesy Winnipeg Jets)

The hockey team is selling packages of holiday cards as a fundraiser for Can Do People, a charity for individuals with autism spectrum disorder and other mental disabilities.

Jets players and their families helped create the cards, whether with an old photo or an original drawing created by the player or his family.

The team hopes the holiday cards will raise $15,000.

Each year, the Jets' wives and girlfriends partner with a registered charity in Manitoba.

Last year, they sold a calendar to support the Winnipeg No Kill Animal Shelter and raised nearly $20,000.

The Mark Scheifele card is a throwback to an early Christmas in the star centre's life. (Courtesy Winnipeg Jets)

There are four different sets of cards in the 2016 fundraiser, with each set containing seven cards, for $14.99.

They will be on sale at all Jets Gear locations starting on Saturday. As well, the wives and girlfriends will be on MTS Centre concourses selling the sets at Jets home games on Nov. 27 and 29.