A Christmas Day storm is expected to wreak havoc on much of Manitoba.

Several flights were already delayed or cancelled in Winnipeg Sunday morning because of the weather.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder says Sunday's blizzard will start in the west during the morning and spread east into the afternoon and evening.

Sauder's forecast is calling for southeast Manitoba to be hit the hardest. There, people can expect 30–40 centimetres of snow and winds gusting to 60 or 70 km/h.

"If Santa brought you a shovel or a — better yet — a snow blower for Christmas, you'll get to use it right away," Sauder said.

Jokes aside, Sauder is warning against any travel Sunday night and into most of Monday.

Visibility for the southern part of the province will be 400 metres or less for at least four hours with heavy snow coming down.

In Winnipeg, the snow is expected to start mid-Sunday morning before getting nasty in the evening.

Sauder says to expect near zero visibility on highways.

CBC Manitoba storm watch: