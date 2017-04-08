Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old Winnipeg man in the death of a woman who disappeared last summer.

Christine Wood, 21, who lived in Oxford House First Nation, was last seen Aug. 19 while visiting Winnipeg with her family.

She was last spotted leaving the Days Inn on Berry Street sometime after 9 p.m., but never returned.

On Friday night, police arrested Brett Ronald Overby, 30, and have since charged him with second-degree murder in connection with Wood's death.

In March, Winnipeg police spent five days at Overby's home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue. (CBC/Jaison Empson)

On March 21, investigators spent several days at Overby's home in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue in Winnipeg. One neighbour said the identification unit removed two interior doors before leaving the scene.

According to court documents, Overby was arrested on March 24 and charged with assaulting a former girlfriend between 2011 and 2016.

Winnipeg police have charged Brett Overby, 30, with second-degree murder in the death of Christine Wood. (Instagram)

It's not yet clear what led officers to the man's North End home.

This morning, Wood's relatives posted RIP messages on Facebook.

Melinda Wood, Christine's mother, told CBC News the family was not ready to speak publicly but said she wanted everyone to know "we didn't give up, we never gave up on her."

Winnipeg police will hold a press conference Monday to provide details on the investigation into Wood's death.

After wondering for weeks why police spent five days at Overby's home, neighbour Jeremy Zehr was shocked to hear the news.

"I feel like it's definitely an unfortunate situation and it's sad," he said.

Zehr, who knows his neighbours by name, said this won't change the way he feels about his community.

"I think something like this, although it will be a bit of a shock to people for sure, I don't think it'll affect the way people feel in our neighbourhood and feeling safe with each other," said Zehr.

"I do believe our community is quite a safe place."

James Favel of Winnipeg's Bear Clan Patrol said he and other volunteers with the patrol had spent months searching for Wood in hopes of a happier outcome.

"To have this be the outcome is obviously — it's not what we were hoping for ... and we feel for the family," Favel said Saturday.

"Now there's going to be a lot of work to prop up the family and help them get through this."​

Melinda Wood comforts George Wood as he breaks down during press conference held in December in hopes of finding Christine. (CBC)

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, a local advocate on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, expressed her condolences to Wood's family in a statement to CBC News.

"A very tragic and heartbreaking outcome. Rest in peace Christine, you just started to live your young adult life and you were taken way too soon."