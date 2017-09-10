Chinatown got in on an action-packed weekend of street festivals in Winnipeg.

In addition to ManyFest and the Sherbrook Street Festival, the Chinatown Street Festival drew large crowds on Saturday.

Traditional food and modern dance forms from across cultures were on display on the first day of the ninth annual event.

"We like to show off the Chinese culture," said Tina Chen, chair of the board for Chinatown Street Festival.

Crowds take in a fire dance performance in Winnipeg's Chinatown district Saturday. (Daniel Igne-Jajalla/CBC)

Streets were closed downtown Saturday as performers danced and put on free shows for the public in the city's historic district. Entertainment included Ukrainian, Chinese and Brazilian performances.

Winnipeg's Chinese community has grown from a modest 200 people in the early 1900s to 20,000 residents currently.

"Part of it is that Chinatown is a really interesting space historically and for its new developments, and we want to welcome people down here," Chen said.

Tina Chen is the chair of the board for the Chinatown Street Festival. (Daniel Igne-Jajalla)

"We also want to show people kind of traditional Chinese arts, what the Chinese youth are doing these days and we want everyone to have an experience that's free and family friendly."

The final day of festival fun runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Activities will take place on King Street between James and Alexander avenues, as well as on Rupert Avenue.

"I expect tomorrow a lot of people will come down for dim sum and hopefully stay for the street festival," Chen said.