A file photo shows train tracks. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

The mayor of Ste. Anne says the community is in shock after a girl was hit by a train and died in the small Manitoba town Friday.

Richard Pelletier tells CBC News the 12-year-old girl was wearing headphones and wouldn't have been able to hear the train coming. She was riding her bike along the CN Rail tracks that run through the community of just over 2,000 about 40 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Pelletier said the girl was hit on the tracks around 4 p.m. near the Ste. Anne Hotel.

"People are shook up, that's for sure," said Pelletier. "It's a small town and we love our town, we love our people and when something like this happens it really shakes the town."

Pelletier said emergency crews including STARS Ambulance arrived quickly to the scene, and a statement from CN Rail said local police are leading the investigation with the assistance of CN police.

On social media, the Ste. Anne fire department posted that their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Pelletier said he doesn't personally know the family of the girl, but he had no doubt the community will be there for them.

"If I was one of the parents I would definitely be devastated," he said. "We have to care for the family and there's no doubt that it's easy to care when we love each other in a small town like Ste. Anne."

Pelletier said police will be on hand at the schools in Ste. Anne to provide counselling and help friends and classmates deal with the news.