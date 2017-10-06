A 25-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in an international child pornography investigation.

Winnipeg police were contacted by their counterparts in New Zealand last month about images of child sexual abuse being shared in an online chat room.

The New Zealand Digital Child Exploitation Team said that between Sept. 25 and 26, several images of child sexual abuse were shared by from an IP address located in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, Winnipeg police searched a home in the East Elmwood area. A short time later, a man was arrested at a house in the city's Burrows area.

He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, possession of child pornography and several counts of making child pornography available to others.

Forensic analysis on items seized by police is ongoing and more charges could be laid, police say.