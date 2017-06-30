A child pornography investigation led police to a cache of firearms and ammunition inside a Winnipeg home.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with possessing child pornography, along with charges for numerous firearms offences, marijuana possession, and possession of body armour, which is illegal without a permit.

The investigation began in December with an anonymous tip but the offences dated back to 2010 and involved a 15-year-old girl, said Const. Jay Murray.

Police learned the offences happened outside of Winnipeg, but Murray did not say where. He did say police worked with officers from the Edmonton police service and the Langley, B.C., detachment of the RCMP.

The man was arrested March 19 and police searched a house in the 400 block of Edgewood Street, in Winnipeg's Norwood neighbourhood. They seized computer equipment along with marijuana, 12 firearms, and a large quantity of ammunition.

The investigation also revealed the man had been discharging firearms in the basement of the residence, Murray said.

It took months for police to conduct a forensic analysis of the seized electronic equipment, which resulted in evidence of child pornography.

The man, who had been released after the firearms charges, was re-arrested on June 27. That's when the child pornography-releated charges were laid.