Here's where Manitoba's 780 new child care spaces will go

The Manitoba government has revealed where 780 new licensed early learning and child care spaces will be located.

Families Minister Scott Fielding announced Friday the spaces will be created at schools and in communities across the province.

Funding for additional child care spaces was first announced in February and re-announced in the March budget.

Ten projects — which will create 424 new spaces — are being developed in schools or on school property. Another 10 — creating another 356 spaces — will be developed at existing community sites.

"Child care in or close to schools offers convenient and accessible options for families, and we believe children and families benefit directly from these successful relationships," said Jodie Kehl, executive director of the Manitoba Child Care Association.