It's time for people to speak up.

That's the message behind a new online campaign against child abuse launched in Winnipeg Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service and ​the Canadian Centre for Child Protection have joined forces to create a public service video that will be posted on their websites and social media sites, urging people to not look the other way.

"We know for sure that kids have a really hard time telling us when they're being hurt, when they're being harmed," said Christy Dzikowicz, a director with the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, which operates the tip line cybertip.ca.

"Sometimes we need these reminders that we can't mind our own business when it comes to the protection of children. We need to step up. We need to be willing to say something."

Since being launched in 2005, the Cybertip site has received more than 250,000 reports about child sexual abuse across Canada.

"That tells us very loud and clear we have a huge, huge problem," Dzikowicz said.

Winnipeg police Insp. Kelly Dennison said the video is being launched now because October is Child Abuse Protection Month.

In the past year alone, the Winnipeg Police Service's child abuse unit has received more than 530 reports of abuse but that's likely only a fraction of the incidents happening, he said.

We need to step up and be willing to say something when it comes to protecting children, said the Canadian Centre for Child Protection's Christy Dzikowicz. (Winnipeg Police Service)

"Investigators feel that many [more] cases of child abuse continue to go unreported and that often, someone knows that abuse is taking place," he said.

"It is hoped that this campaign will raise awareness resulting in an increase of child abuse cases being reported to authorities."

If your gut tells you that something just isn't right, take the time to report it, said Dzikowicz.

Reports can be made to the Winnipeg police Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at cybertip.ca.