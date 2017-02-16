A Canada-wide warrant for child abduction has been issued against the mother of a toddler from Selkirk, Man.

RCMP say Rebecca Mikalosh, 36, did not take 18-month-old Seaira Neveah Hunter to a scheduled visitation with Seaira's father. Police believe the mother might might have left the province with the child.

Mikalosh has care of the girl but did not have the authority to take her outside her local area, RCMP said.

An Amber Alert has not been issued because there is no indication, based on information investigators have at this time, of imminent danger to Seaira.

Investigators spoke on the phone with Mikalosh on Wednesday morning and she told them she and Seaira were doing well. However, she declined to meet with police, and investigators have been unable to make further contact with her.

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Rebecca Mikalosh, 36. (RCMP)

Mikalosh did make contact that evening with a family member, but again declined to meet with police.

"We are asking for Rebecca to contact us so that we can confirm that Seaira is doing well," said chief Supt. Mark Fisher of Manitoba RCMP. "We are also asking anyone who may have seen or been with Rebecca and Seaira to contact their local police immediately. "

It is believed Mikalosh is travelling west with Seaira in a grey 2001 Ford Taurus with Manitoba licence plate GVD 275. They may be in western Saskatchewan (North Battleford/Saskatoon area) or Alberta, RCMP say.

Seaira is described as being 2-foot-9 and weighing 20 pounds. Mikalosh is 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds and has short brown hair.