A 10-year-old girl was walking home from school Thursday when a man attempted to abduct her, according to Winnipeg police.

The quick-thinking girl bit the man's hand and made her escape.

"I think this is concerning for anyone who lives in the area — anyone in the city — and especially parents," said police spokesman Const. Jay Murray.

"It's not often that we see incidents like this or hear of them, so I think this is a good opportunity for parents just to remind their children that if they can help it, to not walk alone, and perhaps to educate them on what to do in situations like this."

The incident began around noon, near Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street in the West Alexander area, when a man approached the girl, said he knew her mother and that he would help her get home, police said.

After telling the man she didn't know him, the girl kept walking, and that's when the man grabbed her by the shoulder, prompting her to bite his hand, police said.

The man ran off, while the girl ran back to her school and reported the incident to a teacher, Murray said.

No description of the man was available.

"I think we need to applaud this female for what she did to get out of there safely," Murray said. "It's a good thing that this didn't turn out badly.

"I'm sure she is still traumatized – it was a very scary incident for her — and that's one of the reasons we don't have a description right now."