A new delivery of a holiday classic is expanding the offerings to Winnipeg theatre audiences.

The double bill of Manitoba Theatre for Young People's You're a Good Man Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas continues at The Forks, but the theatre recently modified a performance to make it easier for some audience members to enjoy.

The Boxing Day performance was dim rather than dark and the volume was turned down to accommodate kids with autism, sensory sensitivities, or anyone who hasn't been to a theatre show before.

Just like every other MTYP show, the theatre also has a quiet room for people to go in to take a break.

MTYP artistic director Pablo Felices Luna wanted to create a show that everyone can enjoy. (CBC)

"It's an opportunity for people who experience theatre differently to come and enjoy the show," said MTYP artistic director Pablo Felices Luna, who wanted to create a show that everyone can enjoy.

"It's not just on the child who gets to enjoy theatre for the first time. It might be on the sibling who gets to sit next to the brother or sister and watch them enjoy the show, or the parent."

Ruth Joseph, who has Down syndrome, and her five-year-old nephew Madden go every year to the relaxed performance and appreciated Tuesday's show.

"Dim is good for me," said Joseph. "Because I'm afraid of the dark."

"I don't like it that loud," said Madden.

Felices Luna, whose own daughter has global developmental delay, said the MTYP team coordinated with an occupational therapist for tips. It's something he's wanted to do at MTYP for a long time.

Ruth Joseph, who has Down syndrome, and her five-year-old nephew both appreciate the relaxed performance. (CBC)

"We truly want to be inclusive and integrate everybody. We want everybody to walk into this building and feel like there's a place for them here," he said.

Relaxed performances are becoming more common in theatres across Canada and Felices Luna says he's worked on similar performances at other theatres.

Although the relaxed version of Charlie Brown is now over at MTYP, the regular show runs until Dec. 31.