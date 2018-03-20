CFL commissioner brings Grey Cup to Winnipeg
Air Date: Mar 20, 2018 5:02 PM CT
Winnipeg-born CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie brought the Grey Cup by CBC Manitoba to chat with Marjorie Dowhos during a visit to the city.
Hydroponic produce is blooming in Churchill, Man.
3:44
In Canada's north, produce can cost several times what it does in the south. It's often weeks old, and wilted by the time it arrives. In Churchill, a Canadian company has helped develop a technology that's sprouting some some big changes.
Why these 2 teens welded a rose to remember Tina Fontaine
2:09
It took Trinity Harry and Joseph Ginter, two 16-year-old students who attend Winnipeg's R. B. Russell Vocational High School, about 30 hours to forge this metal rose in honour of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old from Sagkeeng First Nation whose body was found in the Red River in 2014. The idea was sparked by Trinity's experiences.
CBC Investigates
Former foster home operators accused in lawsuit of inappropriate discipline, letting kids use drugs
Court documents accuse Specialized Foster Homes of inappropriate care, putting kids at risk
Former Winnipegger convicted of terror gets 45-year sentence in New York court
Found guilty in September of conspiring to murder Americans, using a weapon of mass destruction
Former Thompson pastor charged with sexual assault
Letter to congregation urges them to alert RCMP of other possible violations
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day