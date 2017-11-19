A person has died during a training exercise at an army base in Manitoba.

The person was killed at CFB Shilo, about 205 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on Saturday, a spokesperson for the base confirmed to CBC News.

A reserve unit from Winnipeg was doing the training, but no details about the person have been released.

An investigation into what happened is underway.

The Shilo base is known for its training ground, which covers an area about 15 kilometres by 30 kilometres.

"Its mission is to enable success of training, operations and force generation activities by providing premiere training venues and the professional delivery of comprehensive support to lodger units and dependencies," the Canadian Army's website said.

The base also provides training for a number of organizations outside of the Canadian military, including the RCMP, Manitoba corrections and troops from several foreign countries.