CBC Winnipeg News November 28, 2017
Air Date: Nov 28, 2017 11:00 PM CT
Your daily round-up of the news of the day each weeknight
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
A few showers
2°C
Thursday
Sunny
2°C
Friday
Sunny
1°C
Saturday
Sunny
2°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
-1°C
Latest Manitoba News Headlines
- Crafting retailer Michaels pulls Wild West toy from shelves after Winnipeg woman calls it 'offensive'
- Unlicensed consultant faces $100K fine for '1-stop-shop immigration service'
- Dangerous driving causing death charge added for Winnipeg police officer in fatal hit and run
- Manitoba home warranty act hits another delay, won't come into effect until 2020
- High or dry? Manitoba municipalities must decide if they'll allow marijuana sales by Christmas
Must Watch
-
2nd Jollibee opens at Northgate mall in Winnipeg
0:55
The excitement over a food chain from the Philippines has not waned. Customers lined up late Monday night to be the first to patronize Jollibee's second Winnipeg location at Northgate mall on Tuesday.
-
Art On Ice
1:13
Ice fishing shacks designed by school students and painted by local artists will be on display during the Selkirk Holiday Street Festival. The shacks will be sold in a live auction with proceeds donated to the Homes for All Fund that supports local community housing projects.
Top News Headlines
- North Korea says new ICBM puts U.S. mainland within range of nuclear weapons
- Canadian man accused in Yahoo hack pleads guilty in American court
- Farm in Richmond, B.C., sells for more than 100 times its assessed value
- Meet Yeti, the so-called abominable snowman that science yet again says is just a bear
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- Chiropractic neck manipulations risk to public, says report
- 'Tremendous loss': Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin dies on vacation in Florida
- Winnipeg woman gets $3K in $25K lawsuit against police, but judge slams 'belligerent' behaviour
- Metro Winnipeg stops publishing after Postmedia, Torstar swap
- 'I have trouble with that': Manitoba's child-welfare changes worry First Nations
- Neepawa RCMP say man's death was homicide
- 'Stand up against it': MKO Grand Chief sounds off about store employee shadowing Indigenous man
- Winnipeg police officer arrested after refusing breathalyzer
- 'Alcohol is not for the young' warns teen who suffered severe frostbite after passing out in the snow
Special Coverage
-
CBC Investigates
Jazz prof Steve Kirby fired from Berklee College after U of M students share harassment complaints
Berklee reveals Kirby’s ‘termination’ at public forum on campus
-
CBC Investigates
Worker with open sore, reuse of disposables among recent problems found at Manitoba nail salons
Province has no plans to change complaint-based inspection process, cites 'small volume of complaints'
-
CBC Investigates
RCMP employee blows whistle on lead contamination risk from firing range
'They knew it was dangerous, they didn’t tell anyone,' says employee who worked with files stored near range
-
In depth
CBC Manitoba I-Team investigates
CBC digs deeper on the stories of the day